Liquid Death announces new album, releases “F**k Whoever Started This” video (ft. Frank Iero)

Canned water company Liquid Death have announced that they will be releasing another album called Greatest Hates Vol. 3. The lyrics to the songs were written using hate comments from the internet. The songs also have a long list of featured artists including Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance and L.S. Dunes, Tony Hawk, Toby Morse of H20, Jen Razavi of The Bombpops, and Kayleigh Goldsworthy. The album is streaming now and the physical version will be out in August. A video for their song “Fuck Whoever Started This” which features Frank Iero and Lexie Papilion on vocals has been released. Liquid Death released Greatest Hates Vol. 2 in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.