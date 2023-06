9 hours ago by Em Moore

Cheekface have released a cover of Elvis Costello’s “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace, Love and Understanding?. The song was originally written by Nick Lowe and released by his band Brinsley Schwarz in 1974 before being covered by Elvis Costello in 1978 as a b-side for his single “American Squirm”. Cheekface released their album Too Much to Ask in 2022. Check out their cover below.