Bob Vylan announce European tour

by Em Moore
Bob Vylan have announced European tour dates for this fall. The band will be opening for Generation Sex in July and will be touring Ireland and the UK later in November. Bob Vylan released their album Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 27
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, BE
|Oct 28
|Melkweg Oz
|Amsterdam, NL
|Oct 29
|Luxor
|Cologne, DE
|Oct 30
|Kesselhaus
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Nov 01
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|Nov 02
|Bike Jesus
|Prague, CZ
|Nov 04
|Petit Bain
|Paris, FR