Bob Vylan announce European tour

Bob Vylan have announced European tour dates for this fall. The band will be opening for Generation Sex in July and will be touring Ireland and the UK later in November. Bob Vylan released their album Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 27Ancienne BelgiqueBrussels, BE
Oct 28Melkweg OzAmsterdam, NL
Oct 29LuxorCologne, DE
Oct 30KesselhausWiesbaden, DE
Nov 01CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
Nov 02Bike JesusPrague, CZ
Nov 04Petit BainParis, FR