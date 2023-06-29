The Wytches sign to Alcopop! Records, announce tour dates (UK and FR)

by Em Moore
UK-based rockers The Wytches have announced that they have signed to Alcopop! Records. The band have also announced fall tour dates for the UK and France. The Wytches released their album Three Mile Ditch in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 25
|YES Pink Room
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 26
|Dareshack
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 27
|Tufnell Park Dome
|London, UK
|Oct 28
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Nov 07
|Aeronef
|Lille, FR
|Nov 08
|Petit Bain
|Paris, FR
|Nov 09
|La Laiterie
|Strasbourg, FR
|Nov 10
|La Cartonnerie
|Reims, FR
|Nov 11
|106
|Rouen, FR