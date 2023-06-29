The Wytches sign to Alcopop! Records, announce tour dates (UK and FR)

The Wytches
UK-based rockers The Wytches have announced that they have signed to Alcopop! Records. The band have also announced fall tour dates for the UK and France. The Wytches released their album Three Mile Ditch in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 25YES Pink RoomManchester, UK
Oct 26DareshackBristol, UK
Oct 27Tufnell Park DomeLondon, UK
Oct 28Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Nov 07AeronefLille, FR
Nov 08Petit BainParis, FR
Nov 09La LaiterieStrasbourg, FR
Nov 10La CartonnerieReims, FR
Nov 11106Rouen, FR