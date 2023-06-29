Escuela Grind have announced fall tour dates for the UK and Europe. The band released their album Memory Theater in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 06
|Z-Bau 400 Galerie
|Nurnbeg, DE
|Sep 07
|Cafe Central
|Weinheim, DE
|Sep 08
|TBA
|Belgium
|Sep 09
|229 The Venue
|London, UK
|Sep 10
|Fall in the Brawl Fest
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 11
|The Head of Steam
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
|Sep 12
|The Devil’s Dog
|Birmingham, UK
|Sep 13
|Stage at Kitkat
|Berlin, DE
|Sep 15
|Goldgrube
|Kassel, DE
|Sep 16
|Rise or Die Fest
|Heerlen, NL
|Sep 17
|Bambi Galore
|Hamburg, DE
|Sep 19
|Juha West
|Stuttgart, DE
|Sep 20
|Werkk Kulturlokal
|Baden, CH
|Sep 21
|Sunset Bar
|Martigny, CH
|Sep 22
|Freakout Club
|Bologna, IT
|Sep 30
|Muscadeath Festival
|Vallet, FR