Escuela Grind announce tour dates (UK and EU)

Escuela Grind
by Tours

Escuela Grind have announced fall tour dates for the UK and Europe. The band released their album Memory Theater in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 06Z-Bau 400 GalerieNurnbeg, DE
Sep 07Cafe CentralWeinheim, DE
Sep 08TBABelgium
Sep 09229 The VenueLondon, UK
Sep 10Fall in the Brawl FestManchester, UK
Sep 11The Head of SteamNewcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Sep 12The Devil’s DogBirmingham, UK
Sep 13Stage at KitkatBerlin, DE
Sep 15GoldgrubeKassel, DE
Sep 16Rise or Die FestHeerlen, NL
Sep 17Bambi GaloreHamburg, DE
Sep 19Juha WestStuttgart, DE
Sep 20Werkk KulturlokalBaden, CH
Sep 21Sunset BarMartigny, CH
Sep 22Freakout ClubBologna, IT
Sep 30Muscadeath FestivalVallet, FR