9 hours ago by Em Moore

Drunktank have announced that they have signed to Thousand Island Records. The band will also be reissuing their 2019 album Return of the Infamous Four on the label. The reissue features alternate artwork and will be out in September. The band is currently working on new material which will be the first since Ivaylo, Jasper, and Jouke joined the band. Drunktank will be playing Music For Cancer Fest XI and Le Deluge Fest in Quebec this September.