Sore Dream and Hisham Akira Bharoocha announce collaborative album, release “Blown Optics”

Sore Dream, the noise duo made up of Dylan Walker and Spencer Hazard of Full of Hell, and multimedia artist Hisham Akira Bharoocha have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album together. It is called Sore Dream x Hisham Akira Bharoocha and will be out on July 28 via Closed Casket Activities. The first single from the album called “Blown Optics” has been released. Check out the song and tracklist below.