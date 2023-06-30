Anal Cunt to release 6xLP box set

Anal Cunt , or the entities controlling Seth Putnam's intellectual property, will be releasing a 6xLP box set collecting the vast majority of Anal Cunt's early works. The release collects more than 25 separate releases, amounting to hundreds of "songs," and covers the years 1988-1991. That's out in July via F.O.A.D. records. You can see the contents below.

Contents in detail: 1st demo / 47 song demo / 1988 rehearsal (“A head-shot for your thoughts” pt.1) / Very rare rehearsal from February 1989 / 88 song EP / split 7″ with 7 MON / Stuff for Axction compilation / 5634 song EP / 5634 song EP outtakes / Master of noise compilation / Another EP / split 7″ with Meat Shits / split 7″ with Psycho / Unreleased sessions 1991 / Unplugged EP / Side one of Live EP (Houston, Texas – July 6th, 1991) / Side two of Live EP (Ybor City, Florida – July 13rd, 1991) / Unknown gig 1988 (“A head-shot for your thoughts” pt.2) / Basement show Dave Fitch’s cellar in Milford, Connecticut – August 26th, 1988 / Live in Indiana – February 20th, 1989 / Live in Düsseldorf – April 15th, 1990 / Live in Enschede – April 16th, 1990 / Live in Schwabisch Hall – April 3rd, 1990 / Live in Berlin – April 20th, 1990 / Live in Betigheim – April 4th, 1991