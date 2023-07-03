Trever Keith announce acoustic tour dates and art shows

by Tours

Trever Keith of Face To Face is playing a few special acoustic shows this summer. These four dates will include an art exhibition of three new paintings and an intimate acoustic performance in Nashville, New York, Chicago and Anaheim. Tickets to these dates are already on sale. See below for the full list of dates.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
July 30Nashville, TNCity Winery The Lounge
August 18New York, NYCity Winery The Loft
August 20Chicago, ILCobra Lounge
September 1Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues Parish Room