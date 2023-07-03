Trever Keith of Face To Face is playing a few special acoustic shows this summer. These four dates will include an art exhibition of three new paintings and an intimate acoustic performance in Nashville, New York, Chicago and Anaheim. Tickets to these dates are already on sale. See below for the full list of dates.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|July 30
|Nashville, TN
|City Winery The Lounge
|August 18
|New York, NY
|City Winery The Loft
|August 20
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|September 1
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues Parish Room