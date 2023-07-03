Bondbreakr sign to Grimace Records, announce new album

by Em Moore
Bondbreakr have announced that they have signed with Grimace Records. The band will also be releasing a new album on the label called Exile which will be out on August 25. The band has released their first single called “Progress and Change”. Bondbreakrare currently touring the Southwestern US and released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Exile Tracklist
1. Galveston
2. Progress and Change
3. Know Thy Enemy (ft. Bobbie Kleman of Hellfury)
4. Jive Talkin’
5. Scuzz Fuggit
6. Iconoclast
7. The Living Fire of the People (Tine Bheo au Phobail)
8. Mainland