4 hours ago by Em Moore

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have surprise-released a new three-song EP. It is called Heartland Attack and is available digitally now. Pre-orders for physical versions of the EP will ship in late August. The release coincides with the start of the band’s US tour which starts today in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released their album Slow Murder in 2022. Check out the EP below.