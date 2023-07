12 hours ago by John Gentile

David Vanian And The Phantom Chords the solo band of Dave Vanian of The Damed, have just re-released their 1995 album. The new version is out via Big Beat records and is the first time the record has been issued on vinyl. A test press for the vinyl was made in 1995, but was never put into production. The re-release is a straight reissue, without bonus tracks or re-mixing. The band also recorded an album in 1991 which has yet to officially be released.