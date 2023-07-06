Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Good Riddance have announced shows for Western Canada for this fall. Choke will be joining them on all dates and Rest Easy will be joining them on select dates. Good Riddance released Thoughts and Prayers in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 23
|Rickshaw
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Choke, Rest Easy
|Sep 24
|Rutland Centennial Hall
|Kelowna, BC
|w/Choke
|Sep 26
|Modern Love
|Calgary, AB
|w/Choke, Rest Easy
|Sep 27
|The Buckingham
|Edmonton, AB
|w/Choke, Rest Easy
|Sep 29
|Amigo’s Cantina
|Saskatoon, SK
|w/Choke
|Sep 30
|Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB
|w/Choke