Episode #641.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up!! In this bonus episode, Em Moore plays some great songs that were released in June. Songs by L.S. Dunes, Suzie True, Amy Gabba and The Almost Famous, Destiny Bond, Problem Patterns, Cluttered, Buggin, Sprints, The Groans, Nova Doll, Baby Got Back Talk, Filth Is Eternal, Bad Operation, Dream Nails, Puffer, Move, Blind Equation, Circuit Circuit, Earl Wyvern, Cliffdiver, and many more are played. Listen to the episode below!
