Codefendants have announced a new 10-inch EP. It's called Sell Me youth and features three tracks: "Sell Me Youth (Acoustic)," "Sell Me Youth," and "Cinematic." That's out via Bottles to the Ground, as distributed by Fat Wreck Chords. The band released This Is Crime Wave earlier this year.