UnityTX announce new album, release “Roc Sh!t” video

by Em Moore
UnityTX have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ferality and will be out on September 8 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Roc Sh!t”. UnityTX released their EP Hellway in 2021 and their album Madboy in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Ferality Tracklist
1. ROTTING AWAY (GORE)
2. BURNOUT
3. DIAMOND DIEZ
4. POWER
5. PICTURE THIS
6. STING
7. LOST IN DAYZ…
8. KILLING ALCHEMY
9. ROC SH!T
10. FAKE LUV
11. WORLD OF MALICE