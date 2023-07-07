Better Lovers, the band made up of Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, Will Putney, and Greg Puciato, have surprise-released their debut EP. It is called God Made Me An Animal and is out now via SharpTone Records. The EP features four songs including their debut single “30 Under 13” which was released in April. Better Lovers will be touring the US and Canada starting later this month supporting Underoath and The Ghost Inside on their co-headlining tour. Check out the songs below.