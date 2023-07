, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Australian punks C.O.F.F.I.N have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Australia Stops which will be out on September 15 via Damaged Music, Goner Records, and Bad Vibes. The band has also released a video for their new song “Give Me A Bite” which was made by Madeleine Purdy. released their EP Mini Skirt in 2021 and their album Children Of Finland Fighting In Norway in 2020. Check out the video below.