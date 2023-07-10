Self Defense Family announce live album

Self Defense Family have announced that they will be releasing a new live album. The album is called Law of Karma Live: Fake Shit Wins But Not Tonight and will be out on August 5 via Landland Colportage. The tracks were recorded over three shows in 2019 in Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia. The band has also released a live version of “I’m Going Through Some Shit”. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Law of Karma Live: Fake Shit Wins But Not Tonight Tracklist
1. I'm Going Through Some Shit
2. Indoor Wind Chimes
3. (that oligarch chant)
4. Taxying
5. Talia
6. (the men's bathroom)
7. Watcher At The Wall
8. Have You Considered Anything Else
9. Make Me A Pallet Fire On Your Floor
10. (then the details start)
11. Turn The Fan On
12. Good Idea Machine
13. (warm or approachable or even friendly)
14. When The Barn Caves In
15. On The Beach (Neil Young)
16. Have You Considered Punk Music