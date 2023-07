Self Defense Family announce live album

6 hours ago by Em Moore

Self Defense Family have announced that they will be releasing a new live album. The album is called Law of Karma Live: Fake Shit Wins But Not Tonight and will be out on August 5 via Landland Colportage. The tracks were recorded over three shows in 2019 in Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia. The band has also released a live version of “I’m Going Through Some Shit”. Check out the song and tracklist below.