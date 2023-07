2 hours ago by Em Moore

Garbage People, the new band made up of Brett Bamberger of Revocation, Jon Rice of Umbra Vitae, Ryan Parrish of City of Caterpillar, and Mike Paparo, T.J. Childers, and Joel Moore of Inter Arma, have released their debut single. It is called “Snout” and will be on their upcoming debut album. Check out the song below.