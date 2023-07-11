The Menstrual Cramps announce UK tour dates

The Menstrual Cramps
by Tours

The Menstrual Cramps have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The band released their album Free Bleedin in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 20Land Skills FairCirencester, UK
Jul 27ExchangeBristol, UK
Jul 29WonkfestLondon, UK
Aug 11-13AJ’s BIG Birthday BashTBA
Aug 17Convoy Cabaret Naughty Corner FestivalCerne Abbas, UK
Aug 24Shambala FestivalNorthampton, UK
Sep 01Badlands Punk FestivalLincoln, UK
Sep 03TBAPlymouth, UK
Sep 14TBABristol, UK
Sep 23TBACornwall, UK
Sep 24TBAExeter, UK
Sep 30Misery Loves CompanyBristol, UK
Oct 06Till The FestLondon, UK