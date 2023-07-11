The Menstrual Cramps have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The band released their album Free Bleedin in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 20
|Land Skills Fair
|Cirencester, UK
|Jul 27
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Jul 29
|Wonkfest
|London, UK
|Aug 11-13
|AJ’s BIG Birthday Bash
|TBA
|Aug 17
|Convoy Cabaret Naughty Corner Festival
|Cerne Abbas, UK
|Aug 24
|Shambala Festival
|Northampton, UK
|Sep 01
|Badlands Punk Festival
|Lincoln, UK
|Sep 03
|TBA
|Plymouth, UK
|Sep 14
|TBA
|Bristol, UK
|Sep 23
|TBA
|Cornwall, UK
|Sep 24
|TBA
|Exeter, UK
|Sep 30
|Misery Loves Company
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 06
|Till The Fest
|London, UK