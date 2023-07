18 hours ago by Em Moore

Plattenbau have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Net Prophet and will be out on September 8 via Deadstrange Records. A video for their new song “Celebration” has also been released. The video was shot by Anna Kraft with an intro shot by Sebastian Steins and was edited by Lewis Lloyd. Plattenbau released their album Shape / Shifting in 2022. Check out the video below.