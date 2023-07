The Blackburns are a new band from Philadelphia. They include Joel Tannenbaum (Plow United, The Rentiers) and Nick Palmer (Wax Wav, The Danger-Os). Also contributing to the band are Lynna Stancato (vocals and synth) and Abe Koffenberger (guitar).

The band has released a debut single: "Chill City Population You" and "Southern Chester County." An album is partially completed and due for release in 2024. You can hear the new tracks below.