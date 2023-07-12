Adolescents to release new album of re-recorded rarities

This weekend, The Adolescents will release a new album. Caeser Salad Days is out via Frontier Records and finds the band re-recording rare and import only tracks. The album is prodcued by Scott Reeder. You can see the track list and tour dates below.
Track listing for Caesar Salad Days:
Operation FTW
OC Confidential
Riot on the Beach
5150 or Fight
Brats in Battalions
Do the Eddie
Just Because
Lost on Hwy 39
Queen of Denial
Lockdown America
Escape from Planet Fuck
Forever Summer
Big Rock Shock
Serf City USA
Pointless Teenage Anthem
2023 SUMMER TOUR DATES
July 14 - Garden Amphitheater - Garden Grove CA
July 15 - OC Tavern - San Clemente CA
July 16 - The Casbah - San Diego CA
July 18 - The Kilowatt - San Francisco CA
July 19 - John Henry’s - Eugene OR
July 21 - Dante’s - Portland OR
July 22 - The Shakedown - Bellingham WA
July 23 - Punk in Drublic festival - Tacoma WA
July 25 - The Olympic Venue - Boise ID
July 26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City UT
July 28 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix AZ