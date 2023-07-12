Adolescents to release new album of re-recorded rarities

This weekend, The Adolescents will release a new album. Caeser Salad Days is out via Frontier Records and finds the band re-recording rare and import only tracks. The album is prodcued by Scott Reeder. You can see the track list and tour dates below.

Track listing for Caesar Salad Days:

Operation FTW

OC Confidential

Riot on the Beach

5150 or Fight

Brats in Battalions

Do the Eddie

Just Because

Lost on Hwy 39

Queen of Denial

Lockdown America

Escape from Planet Fuck

Forever Summer

Big Rock Shock

Serf City USA

Pointless Teenage Anthem

2023 SUMMER TOUR DATES

July 14 - Garden Amphitheater - Garden Grove CA

July 15 - OC Tavern - San Clemente CA

July 16 - The Casbah - San Diego CA

July 18 - The Kilowatt - San Francisco CA

July 19 - John Henry’s - Eugene OR

July 21 - Dante’s - Portland OR

July 22 - The Shakedown - Bellingham WA

July 23 - Punk in Drublic festival - Tacoma WA

July 25 - The Olympic Venue - Boise ID

July 26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City UT

July 28 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix AZ