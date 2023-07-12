Sell The Heart Records and Riot Squad Media announce 'Comp Punkslyvania' album

Sell The Heart Records and Riot Squad Media announce 'Comp Punkslyvania' album
by

Sell The Heart Records and Riot Squad Media have announced that they will be releasing a new compilation album for this year’s Camp Punksylvania festival. The comp is called Comp Punksylvania and features 12 songs by bands playing the festival including A Whilhem Scream, Tsunami Bomb, The Dollyrots, Fat Heaven, Working Class Stiffs, Stop The Presses, Belvedere, Escape From The Zoo, River City Rebels, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Fat Chance, and The What Nows!?. The comp is available for pre-order now and anyone who pre-orders it before August 18 will be entered into a draw to win Side Stage Experience weekend passes for the festival. Check out the tracklist below.

Comp Punkslyvania Tracklist

A Wilhelm Scream - Be One To No One

Tsunami Bomb - The Spine That Binds (Live at The Knitting Factory)

The Dollyrots - Missing You (I Can't Wait)

Fat Heaven - Control The State

Working Class Stiffs - What Can I Say

The River City Rebels - Ego

Escape From The Zoo - Run

Belvedere - Comrade (feat. Roger Lima)

The Homeless Gospel Choir - Leaving Hazelwood (demo)

Fat Chance - Comrades

The What Nows?! - Broken Down

Stop The Presses - Swords