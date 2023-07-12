Sell The Heart Records and Riot Squad Media announce 'Comp Punkslyvania' album

<a href="https://selltheheartrecords.bandcamp.com/album/comp-punksylvania">Comp Punksylvania by Various Artists</a>

Comp Punkslyvania Tracklist

A Wilhelm Scream - Be One To No One

Tsunami Bomb - The Spine That Binds (Live at The Knitting Factory)

The Dollyrots - Missing You (I Can't Wait)

Fat Heaven - Control The State

Working Class Stiffs - What Can I Say

The River City Rebels - Ego

Escape From The Zoo - Run

Belvedere - Comrade (feat. Roger Lima)

The Homeless Gospel Choir - Leaving Hazelwood (demo)

Fat Chance - Comrades

The What Nows?! - Broken Down

Stop The Presses - Swords