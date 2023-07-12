Jetsam and Gummo to release split

Montreal-based powerviolence band Jetsam and Lille, France-based Gummo have announced that they will be releasing a split together called Assimilation Is Death. The split features 5 new tracks by Jetsam and 6 new tracks by Gummo. It will be out on August 4. Gummo has released two songs called “Grind The World, Don’t Nuke It” and “Time Destroys Everything”. The album art was done by @luciebambibabayan. Jetsam released their EP Powerviolence is For Lovers in 2022. Gummo released A Fresh Breath On The Neck in 2021. Check out the songs below.