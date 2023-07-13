Soul Glo / Zulu / Playytime (US)

by Tours

Soul Glo and Zulu have announced tour dates for this fall. Playytime will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale July 14. Soul Glo are currently touring the US and released their album Diaspora Problems in 2022. Zulu released their album A New Tomorrow earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sept. 07Denver, COMarquis Theatre
Sept. 08Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
Sept. 09Boise, IDThe Shredder
Sept. 10Seattle, WAThe Vera Project (Zulu only)
Sept. 11Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre
Sept. 13San Francisco, CANeck Of The Woods
Sept. 14Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Vets Hall
Sept. 15Los Angeles, CAThe Roxy Theatre
Sept. 16Pomona, CAThe Glass House
Sept. 17Phoenix, AZRebel Lounge
Sept. 19Austin, TXThe Parish
Sept. 20San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
Sept. 21Houston, TXThe End
Sept. 22New Orleans, LAToulouse Theatre
Sept. 25Memphis, TNGrowlers
Sept. 26Nashville, TNExit In
Sept. 27Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
Sept. 28Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall
Sept. 29Washington, DCThe Howard Theatre
Sept. 30Richmond, VAThe Canal Club
Oct. 01Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Church
Oct. 02Cambridge, MAThe Sinclair
Oct. 05Toronto, ONVelvet Underground
Oct. 06Detroit, MITangent Gallery