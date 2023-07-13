Soul Glo and Zulu have announced tour dates for this fall. Playytime will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale July 14. Soul Glo are currently touring the US and released their album Diaspora Problems in 2022. Zulu released their album A New Tomorrow earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sept. 07
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theatre
|Sept. 08
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|Sept. 09
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|Sept. 10
|Seattle, WA
|The Vera Project (Zulu only)
|Sept. 11
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Sept. 13
|San Francisco, CA
|Neck Of The Woods
|Sept. 14
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Santa Cruz Vets Hall
|Sept. 15
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Roxy Theatre
|Sept. 16
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House
|Sept. 17
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge
|Sept. 19
|Austin, TX
|The Parish
|Sept. 20
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|Sept. 21
|Houston, TX
|The End
|Sept. 22
|New Orleans, LA
|Toulouse Theatre
|Sept. 25
|Memphis, TN
|Growlers
|Sept. 26
|Nashville, TN
|Exit In
|Sept. 27
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|Sept. 28
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|Sept. 29
|Washington, DC
|The Howard Theatre
|Sept. 30
|Richmond, VA
|The Canal Club
|Oct. 01
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|Oct. 02
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair
|Oct. 05
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|Oct. 06
|Detroit, MI
|Tangent Gallery