Converge have announced a few show dates set for this fall in North America. The west coast leg of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below to view the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|September 29
|Los Angeles, CA
|Echoplex
|w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
|September 30
|San Francisco, CA
|Neck of the Woods
|w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
|October 2
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
|October 3
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
|October 4
|Portland, OR
|Bossanova Ballroom
|w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
|October 6
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock Festival
|-
|October 7
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Vets Hall
|w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
|October 8
|Pomona, CA
|Glass House
|w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
|November 17
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|w/ Botch, Cave In
|November 18
|Sayerville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom
|w/ Botch, Cave In