Converge announce show dates
by Epitaph Tours

Converge have announced a few show dates set for this fall in North America. The west coast leg of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below to view the dates.

DateLocationVenueDetails
September 29Los Angeles, CAEchoplexw/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
September 30San Francisco, CANeck of the Woodsw/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
October 2Seattle, WAEl Corazonw/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
October 3Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatrew/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
October 4Portland, ORBossanova Ballroomw/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
October 6Sacramento, CAAftershock Festival-
October 7Santa Cruz, CAThe Vets Hallw/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
October 8Pomona, CAGlass Housew/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
November 17Boston, MARoadrunnerw/ Botch, Cave In
November 18Sayerville, NJStarland Ballroomw/ Botch, Cave In