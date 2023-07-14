With Honor announce new album

Connecticut hardcore veterans With Honor have announced a brand new album. The album is called Boundless and is their third LP, a 12 track record that will be out on September 8th, 2023 through Pure Noise Records. The release is the first new release from the band since their 2005 release This is Our Revenge . The band have also released the first single from the album with this announcement, see below to check out "My Anchor".
Track List:
1. My Anchor
2. Trees
3. The Weight
4. Open Hands
5. Non violent Redemption
6. Both/And
7. To The Mourning
8. Sovereignty of Soul
9. No Escape
10. Rank & File
11. Love Is All
12. Grown Up and Gone