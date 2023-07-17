Taking Meds announce new album, release “Outside” video

Taking Meds have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dial M For Meds and will be out on September 1 via Smartpunk Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Outside”. The video was created by Luke LeCount. The band will be touring with Smoking Popes next month and will be touring the US and Quebec in the fall. Taking Meds released their album Terrible News From Wonderful Men in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.