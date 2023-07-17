Taking Meds announce new album, release “Outside” video

Taking Meds
by

Taking Meds have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dial M For Meds and will be out on September 1 via Smartpunk Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Outside”. The video was created by Luke LeCount. The band will be touring with Smoking Popes next month and will be touring the US and Quebec in the fall. Taking Meds released their album Terrible News From Wonderful Men in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Dial M For Meds Tracklist

1. Memory Lane

2. Outside

3. Aftertaste

4. Life Support

5. Long Tooth

6. Something Higher

7. Wading Out

8. The Other End

9. Kindness

10. See The Clowns

DateCityVenueDetails
07/23Brooklyn, NYMeadowsw/ 7Seconds, Jivebomb
08/30Hamden, CTSpace Ballroomw/Smoking Popes
09/03Boston, MABrighton Music Hallw/Smoking Popes
09/06Montreal, QCCasa del Popolo
09/07Rochester, NYBug Jarw/Born Without Bones
09/08Cleveland, OHMahall’sw/Born Without Bones
09/09Chicago, ILBeat Kitchenw/Born Without Bones
09/10Detroit, MILager Housew/Born Without Bones
09/24Birmingham, ALFurnace Fest
10/27Gainesville, FLThe Fest