Skinny Lister to release new album, share “Company Of The Bar”

Skinny Lister
by

Skinny Lister have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Shanty Punk and will be out on October 20 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The band has also released a new song called “Company Of The Bar”. Skinny Lister will be touring North America starting in October and released A Matter of Life and Love in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Shanty Punk Tracklist

Haul & Bale

Unto The Breach

Company Of The Bar

Mantra

13 Miles

Down On The Barrier

Arm Wrestling In Dresden

Pittsburgh Punch Up

Forge On George

William Harker

Broken, Bruised & Battered