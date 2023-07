Skinny Lister to release new album, share “Company Of The Bar”

16 hours ago by Em Moore

Skinny Lister have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Shanty Punk and will be out on October 20 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The band has also released a new song called “Company Of The Bar”. Skinny Lister will be touring North America starting in October and released A Matter of Life and Love in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.