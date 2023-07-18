Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Brutal Youth have announced fall tour dates for Western Canada. The band released their album Rebuilding Year earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Saturday, Sept 16
|Winnipeg, MB
|Handsome Daughter
|w/Belvedere
|Monday, Sept 18
|Lethbridge, AB
|The Owl
|Tuesday, Sept 19
|Edmonton, AB
|Buckingham
|Wednesday, Sept 20
|Calgary, AB
|Ship and Anchor
|Thursday, Sept 21
|Kelowna, BC
|The Blue Gator
|w/2 Shadows, Ill Defined, Storm The Empire
|Friday, Sept 22
|Victoria, BC
|Lucky Bar
|Saturday, Sept 23
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theater
|w/Good Riddance, Choke, and Rest Easy