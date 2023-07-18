Brutal Youth announce Western Canada tour

Brutal Youth announce Western Canada tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Brutal Youth have announced fall tour dates for Western Canada. The band released their album Rebuilding Year earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Saturday, Sept 16Winnipeg, MBHandsome Daughterw/Belvedere
Monday, Sept 18Lethbridge, ABThe Owl
Tuesday, Sept 19Edmonton, ABBuckingham
Wednesday, Sept 20Calgary, ABShip and Anchor
Thursday, Sept 21Kelowna, BCThe Blue Gatorw/2 Shadows, Ill Defined, Storm The Empire
Friday, Sept 22Victoria, BCLucky Bar
Saturday, Sept 23Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theaterw/Good Riddance, Choke, and Rest Easy