Mean Jeans have been burgled. sometime earlier this week, a ne'er-do-well broke into MJ's Andrew Bassett's storage unit and stole thousands of dollars of gear and a ton of records. The band is asking for help- if anyone in the Portland area comes across any of the lifted gear or records, let them know. You can read the list of items that were stolen below. The band last released Gigantic Sike in 2019.