Written from the spoils of love, “Falling Down” delves into the aftermath of a breakup where losing the other person feels like the worst thing in the world, even though the relationship was toxic from the start.

In a recent interview, Bradley reflects on the lyrics: “One of my favorite lines comes from the bridge where I say, ‘Just looking for a score, another taste of you.’ It equates the relationship to a drug. Without it, you start going through withdraws and you feel like you’re going to die.”