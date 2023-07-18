We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive Premiere for LA based singer/songwriter Bradley Riot (frontman of The Blackhands). "Falling Down" is the first single off of his upcoming solo record Dark Side of the Road, which will be released on October 13, 2023. The video for "Falling Down" was directed by Borja Peña Gorostegui, see below. The album is available now for pre-order, click here to grab a copy.
Written from the spoils of love, “Falling Down” delves into the aftermath of a breakup where losing the other person feels like the worst thing in the world, even though the relationship was toxic from the start.
In a recent interview, Bradley reflects on the lyrics: “One of my favorite lines comes from the bridge where I say, ‘Just looking for a score, another taste of you.’ It equates the relationship to a drug. Without it, you start going through withdraws and you feel like you’re going to die.”