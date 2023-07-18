Harm's Way announce new album, release “Silent Wolf” video

by Em Moore
Harm's Way have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Common Suffering and will be out on September 29 via Metal Blade Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Silent Wolf” which was directed and edited by Finn O’Connell. Harm’s Way released their album Posthuman in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Common Suffering Tracklist
Silent Wolf
Denial
Hollow Cry
Devour
Undertow
Heaven's Call
Cyanide
Terrorizer
Sadist Guilt
Wanderer