Harm's Way announce new album, release “Silent Wolf” video

Harms Way
by

Harm's Way have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Common Suffering and will be out on September 29 via Metal Blade Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Silent Wolf” which was directed and edited by Finn O’Connell. Harm’s Way released their album Posthuman in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Common Suffering Tracklist

Silent Wolf

Denial

Hollow Cry

Devour

Undertow

Heaven's Call

Cyanide

Terrorizer

Sadist Guilt

Wanderer 