Angel Du$t announce new album, release “Space Jam” video

by Em Moore
Angel Du$t have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Brand New Soul and will be out on September 8 via Pop Wig Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Space Jam” which was directed by Gnarlos Wright. Angel Du$t will be touring the UK starting in September and will be touring the US and Canada later in the fall. The band released their album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Brand New Soul Tracklist
1. Brand New Soul
2. Love Slam
3. Don't Stop
4. Racecar
5. Space Jam
6. Born 2 Run
7. Muck Motors
8. Very Aggressive
9. Sippin Lysol
10. I'm Not Ready
11. Fuel For The Fire
12. Waste of Space
13. In The Tape Deck
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|11/03
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|w/Candy, Dazy,Loosey
|11/04
|Cambridge, MA
|Middle East Downstairs
|w/Candy, Dazy,Loosey
|11/05
|Montréal, QC
|Le Foufounes Électriques
|w/Candy, Dazy, 9 Million
|11/07
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|w/Candy, Dazy, 9 Million
|11/08
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen Printing
|w/Candy, Dazy, 9 Million
|11/09
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|w/Candy, Bib,9 Million
|11/10
|Minneapolis, MN
|Underground Music Venue
|w/Candy, Bib,9 Million
|11/11
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|w/Candy, Bib,9 Million
|11/13
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theatre
|w/Candy, Bib, Mary Jane Dunphe
|11/14
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Beehive
|w/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
|11/15
|Boise, ID
|Shrine Ballroom
|w/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
|11/16
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|w/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe, TV Star
|11/17
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|w/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe, TV Star
|11/19
|Reno, NV
|Holland Project
|w/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
|11/20
|Berkeley, CA
|Cornerstone
|w/Candy, Restraining Order, Mary Jane Dunphe
|11/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Echoplex
|w/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
|11/22
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|w/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
|11/24
|Phoenix, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|w/Candy, Restraining Order
|11/25
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad
|w/Candy, Restraining Order
|11/27
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|w/Candy, Restraining Order, On Being An Angel
|11/28
|Austin, TX
|The Mohawk
|w/Candy, Restraining Order, On Being An Angel
|11/29
|Houston, TX
|Warehouse Live Studio
|w/Candy, Restraining Order, On Being An Angel
|11/30
|Fort Worth, TX
|Tulips
|w/Candy, Restraining Order, Steve Marino
|12/01
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Resonant Head
|w/Candy, Restraining Order, Steve Marino
|12/02
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|w/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
|12/03
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|w/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
|12/05
|Columbus, OH
|Skully's
|w/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
|12/06
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland Ballroom
|w/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
|12/07
|Morgantown, WV
|123 Pleasant Street
|w/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
|12/08
|Richmond, VA
|The Warehouse
|w/Candy, Dazy
|12/09
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|w/Candy, Missing Link,Loosey
|12/10
|Brooklyn, NY
|Elsewhere Hall
|w/Candy, Missing Link,Loosey