Angel Du$t announce new album, release “Space Jam” video

Angel Du$t have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Brand New Soul and will be out on September 8 via Pop Wig Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Space Jam” which was directed by Gnarlos Wright. Angel Du$t will be touring the UK starting in September and will be touring the US and Canada later in the fall. The band released their album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.