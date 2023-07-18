Angel Du$t announce new album, release “Space Jam” video

Angel Du$t
by

Angel Du$t have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Brand New Soul and will be out on September 8 via Pop Wig Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Space Jam” which was directed by Gnarlos Wright. Angel Du$t will be touring the UK starting in September and will be touring the US and Canada later in the fall. The band released their album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Brand New Soul Tracklist

1. Brand New Soul

2. Love Slam

3. Don't Stop

4. Racecar

5. Space Jam

6. Born 2 Run

7. Muck Motors

8. Very Aggressive

9. Sippin Lysol

10. I'm Not Ready

11. Fuel For The Fire

12. Waste of Space

13. In The Tape Deck

DateCityVenueDetails
11/03Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstagew/Candy, Dazy,Loosey
11/04Cambridge, MAMiddle East Downstairsw/Candy, Dazy,Loosey
11/05Montréal, QCLe Foufounes Électriquesw/Candy, Dazy, 9 Million
11/07Toronto, ONLee's Palacew/Candy, Dazy, 9 Million
11/08Detroit, MIEdgemen Printingw/Candy, Dazy, 9 Million
11/09Chicago, ILMetrow/Candy, Bib,9 Million
11/10Minneapolis, MNUnderground Music Venuew/Candy, Bib,9 Million
11/11Omaha, NEThe Waiting Roomw/Candy, Bib,9 Million
11/13Denver, COMarquis Theatrew/Candy, Bib, Mary Jane Dunphe
11/14Salt Lake City, UTBeehivew/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
11/15Boise, IDShrine Ballroomw/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
11/16Seattle, WANeumosw/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe, TV Star
11/17Portland, ORHawthorne Theatrew/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe, TV Star
11/19Reno, NVHolland Projectw/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
11/20Berkeley, CACornerstonew/Candy, Restraining Order, Mary Jane Dunphe
11/21Los Angeles, CAThe Echoplexw/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
11/22Anaheim, CAChain Reactionw/Candy, Mary Jane Dunphe
11/24Phoenix, AZCrescent Ballroomw/Candy, Restraining Order
11/25Albuquerque, NMLaunchpadw/Candy, Restraining Order
11/27San Antonio, TXPaper Tigerw/Candy, Restraining Order, On Being An Angel
11/28Austin, TXThe Mohawkw/Candy, Restraining Order, On Being An Angel
11/29Houston, TXWarehouse Live Studiow/Candy, Restraining Order, On Being An Angel
11/30Fort Worth, TXTulipsw/Candy, Restraining Order, Steve Marino
12/01Oklahoma City, OKResonant Headw/Candy, Restraining Order, Steve Marino
12/02Lawrence, KSThe Bottleneckw/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
12/03St. Louis, MOOff Broadwayw/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
12/05Columbus, OHSkully'sw/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
12/06Cleveland, OHBeachland Ballroomw/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
12/07Morgantown, WV123 Pleasant Streetw/Candy, Dazy, Steve Marino
12/08Richmond, VAThe Warehousew/Candy, Dazy
12/09Philadelphia, PAUnderground Artsw/Candy, Missing Link,Loosey
12/10Brooklyn, NYElsewhere Hallw/Candy, Missing Link,Loosey