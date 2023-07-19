Single Mothers announce Canadian tour dates

Single Mothers
by Tours

Single Mothers have announced Canadian tour dates for this summer and fall. No More Moments, Mile End, and Mvll Crimes will be joining them on select dates. Single Mothers released their album Roy earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 24Townehouse TavernSudbury, ON
Aug 25Victory TavernTimmons, ON
Aug 26Black Pirates PubThunder Bay, ON
Aug 30The ExchangeRegina, SK
Aug 31Better Than FredsGrand Prairie, ABw/No More Moments
Sep 01The VatRed Deer, ABw/No More Moments
Sep 02Mainliner PubMedicine Hat, ABw/No More Moments
Sep 03Moments FestSiksika, ABw/No More Moments
Sep 05The SliceLethbridge, ABw/No More Moments
Sep 06Good Will Social ClubWinnipeg, MBw/No More Moments
Sep 08Queen’s HotelBarrie, ONw/Mile End
Sep 09The HubKitchener, ONw/Mile End
Sep 15Rawkin RoyaltChatham, ONw/Mile End
Sep 16Spot OneBrampton, ONw/Mile End
Sep 22Biltmore Music HallOshawa, ONw/Mvll Crimes
Sep 23The Mill UndergroundTillsonburg, ONw/Mvll Crimes
Oct 07Two Doors DownBrantford, ON