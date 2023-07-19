Single Mothers have announced Canadian tour dates for this summer and fall. No More Moments, Mile End, and Mvll Crimes will be joining them on select dates. Single Mothers released their album Roy earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 24
|Townehouse Tavern
|Sudbury, ON
|Aug 25
|Victory Tavern
|Timmons, ON
|Aug 26
|Black Pirates Pub
|Thunder Bay, ON
|Aug 30
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|Aug 31
|Better Than Freds
|Grand Prairie, AB
|w/No More Moments
|Sep 01
|The Vat
|Red Deer, AB
|w/No More Moments
|Sep 02
|Mainliner Pub
|Medicine Hat, AB
|w/No More Moments
|Sep 03
|Moments Fest
|Siksika, AB
|w/No More Moments
|Sep 05
|The Slice
|Lethbridge, AB
|w/No More Moments
|Sep 06
|Good Will Social Club
|Winnipeg, MB
|w/No More Moments
|Sep 08
|Queen’s Hotel
|Barrie, ON
|w/Mile End
|Sep 09
|The Hub
|Kitchener, ON
|w/Mile End
|Sep 15
|Rawkin Royalt
|Chatham, ON
|w/Mile End
|Sep 16
|Spot One
|Brampton, ON
|w/Mile End
|Sep 22
|Biltmore Music Hall
|Oshawa, ON
|w/Mvll Crimes
|Sep 23
|The Mill Underground
|Tillsonburg, ON
|w/Mvll Crimes
|Oct 07
|Two Doors Down
|Brantford, ON