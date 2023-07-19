Red Light Rebels: “SOS”

by Exclusive Videos

We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive video premiere of UK based four piece punks Red Light Rebels. The band will be releasing a new 5-song EP titled A Death To This Town on August 18th, 2023. They have graciously given us the music video premiere for "SOS", see below. Red Light Rebels contains a member of 4ft Fingers.

The band will also start tour this weekend in the UK, see below for the dates.

Tour Dates

DateVenueLocation
21/07/23Frog and FiddleCheltenham, United Kingdom
28/07/23Winchester GateSalisbury, United Kingdom
29/07/23Sociable Beer CompanyWorcester, United Kingdom
30/07/23Moor Beer CompanyBristol, United Kingdom