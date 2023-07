Illuminati Hotties: “Truck”

11 hours ago by Em Moore

Illuminati Hotties have released a new song called “Truck”. The animation in the visualizer was done by Conor Murphy and Mitch Renfrew. The song is available digitally now via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Illuminati Hotties will be touring this summer including dates opening for boygenius and released Let Me Do One More in 2021. Check out the video below.