Illuminati Hotties: “Truck”

Illuminati Hotties
by

Illuminati Hotties have released a new song called “Truck”. The animation in the visualizer was done by Conor Murphy and Mitch Renfrew. The song is available digitally now via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Illuminati Hotties will be touring this summer including dates opening for boygenius and released Let Me Do One More in 2021. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenueDetails
July 23Chicago, ILPitchfork Music Festival
July 29Quincy, WAGorge Amphitheatrew/boygenius
July 30Bend, ORHayden Homes Amphitheaterw/boygenius
Aug 01Bonner, MTKettleHouse Amphitheaterw/boygenius
Aug 02Boise, IDOutlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Gardenw/boygenius
Aug 03Salt Lake City, UTLibrary Squarew/boygenius
Aug 05Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatrew/boygenius
Aug 11Adelaide, AULion Arts Factory Yeahw/Alex Lahey
Aug 12Perth, AURosemount Hotelw/Alex Lahey
Aug 18Sydney, AUCrow Barw/Alex Lahey
Aug 19Melbourne, AUNight Catw/Alex Lahey
Aug 20Belgrave, AUSooki Loungew/Alex Lahey