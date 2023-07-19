Illuminati Hotties: “Truck”

by Em Moore
Illuminati Hotties have released a new song called “Truck”. The animation in the visualizer was done by Conor Murphy and Mitch Renfrew. The song is available digitally now via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Illuminati Hotties will be touring this summer including dates opening for boygenius and released Let Me Do One More in 2021. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|July 23
|Chicago, IL
|Pitchfork Music Festival
|July 29
|Quincy, WA
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|w/boygenius
|July 30
|Bend, OR
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|w/boygenius
|Aug 01
|Bonner, MT
|KettleHouse Amphitheater
|w/boygenius
|Aug 02
|Boise, ID
|Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
|w/boygenius
|Aug 03
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Library Square
|w/boygenius
|Aug 05
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|w/boygenius
|Aug 11
|Adelaide, AU
|Lion Arts Factory Yeah
|w/Alex Lahey
|Aug 12
|Perth, AU
|Rosemount Hotel
|w/Alex Lahey
|Aug 18
|Sydney, AU
|Crow Bar
|w/Alex Lahey
|Aug 19
|Melbourne, AU
|Night Cat
|w/Alex Lahey
|Aug 20
|Belgrave, AU
|Sooki Lounge
|w/Alex Lahey