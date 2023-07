10 hours ago by Em Moore

Fugitive, the band made up of Blake Ibanez of Power Trip, Seth Gilmore of Skourge, Victor Gutierrez of Impalers, Andy Messer of Stymie, and Lincoln Mullins of Creeping Death, have released a new two-song single. The songs are called “Blast Furnace” and “Standoff” and are available now digitally. Fugitive released their debut EP Maniac in 2022. Check out the songs below.