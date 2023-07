, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

About two hours ago, Anti-Flag deleted all of their social media. Member Chris #2 also deleted his social media as well. The band has not yet issued a statement. However, screenshots of what appears to be the band's patreon suggest that the band has indeed called it quits. More information will likely surface by tomorrow morning. We'll keep you updated.