Nova Scotia-based punky garage rockers Human Missile Crisis have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. The album is called Liquor Store Stories and will be out on August 25. The title track and first single will premiere on the Sewer Spewer radio show on PunkRockRadio.ca on July 25. Human Missile Crisis released their single “Humble Creatures” in 2021.