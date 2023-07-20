Chris Cresswell releases video for “Roam”

Chris Cresswell of The Flatliners has released a video for his new solo song “Roam” which features Sarah Hogan of Tallies on guest vocals. Dave G plays piano, synth, and keyboards on the track and Paul Ramirez of The Flatliners plays drums. The song is off Chris Cresswell’s upcoming solo album The Stubbornness of the Young which will be out on September 15 via PWC Recordings. Chris Cresswell will be touring the US and Canadar in the fall and released a split with comedian Dave Ross in 2022. Check out the video below.