Dreamwell sign to Prosthetic Records, to release new album

Providence, Rhode Island-based Dreamwell have announced their signing to Prosthetic Records. The band has also announced that they will be releasing their second album called In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You. The album will be out on October 20. A video for their lead single “Obelisk of Hands” is out now. Dreamwell released their album Modern Grotesque in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.