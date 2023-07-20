Dreamwell sign to Prosthetic Records, to release new album

Providence, Rhode Island-based Dreamwell have announced their signing to Prosthetic Records. The band has also announced that they will be releasing their second album called In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You. The album will be out on October 20. A video for their lead single “Obelisk of Hands” is out now. Dreamwell released their album Modern Grotesque in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You Tracklist

Good Reasons to Freeze to Death

Studying the Greats in Self Immolation

Lord Have MRSA on My Soul

All Towers Drawn in the Equatorial Room

Obelisk of Hands

It Will Hurt, and You Won’t Get to Be Surprised

Reverberations of a Sickly Wound

Blighttown Type Beat

Body Fountain

I Dream’t of a Room of Clouds

Rue de Noms (Could Have Been Better, Should Have Been More)