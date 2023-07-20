Listen to the new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown by Charm School!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new EP by Kentucky-based post-punks Charm School! It is called Finite Jest and features five great tracks. Andrew Sellers broke down each track on the EP and prefaced these statements by saying,
”Keep in mind these statements are 75% true. Give or take, more or less. Who knows what's true anymore anyways.”
Finite Jest will be out everywhere on July 21 (tomorrow!) via sonaBLAST!. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below.
"Non Fucking Stop"
A kiss off song to everyone who's ever wanted to be famous.
"Simulacra"
A little ditty about how we're all interacting with misrepresentations of reality all day every day, and how great that's gonna turn out.
"Year of the Scorpion"
A kiss off song to someone who kissed me off very recently.
"Face Spiter"
A song about a well known art genius asshole who likes to cut off his nose to spite his face.
"Finite Jest"
Kiss off song #3, and the finale -- this one to several people I'm still in love with and wish I weren't.