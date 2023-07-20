Listen to the new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown by Charm School!

Finite Jest will be out everywhere on July 21 (tomorrow!) via sonaBLAST!. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below.

”Keep in mind these statements are 75% true. Give or take, more or less. Who knows what's true anymore anyways.”

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new EP by Kentucky-based post-punks Charm School ! It is called Finite Jest and features five great tracks. Andrew Sellers broke down each track on the EP and prefaced these statements by saying,

<a href="https://charmschool777.bandcamp.com/album/finite-jest">Finite Jest by Charm School</a>

"Non Fucking Stop"

A kiss off song to everyone who's ever wanted to be famous.

"Simulacra"

A little ditty about how we're all interacting with misrepresentations of reality all day every day, and how great that's gonna turn out.

"Year of the Scorpion"

A kiss off song to someone who kissed me off very recently.

"Face Spiter"

A song about a well known art genius asshole who likes to cut off his nose to spite his face.

"Finite Jest"

Kiss off song #3, and the finale -- this one to several people I'm still in love with and wish I weren't.