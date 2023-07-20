Toronto-based pop-punkers Wasting Time have announced tour dates for Eastern Canada. They will be hitting the road starting next week. Wasting Time released their album Once More Without Feeling in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 27
|Gus’ Pub and Grill
|Halifax, NS
|Jul 29
|Julia’s Lounge
|Truro, NS
|Jul 31
|McGill’s
|Saint John, NB
|Aug 01
|Baba’s Lounge
|Charlottetown, PEI
|Aug 02
|Broken Record
|Fredericton, NB
|Aug 03
|L’Underground
|Rimouski, QC
|Aug 04
|Le Murdoch
|Sherbrooke, QC