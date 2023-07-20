Wasting Time announce Eastern Canada tour dates

Wasting Time
by Tours

Toronto-based pop-punkers Wasting Time have announced tour dates for Eastern Canada. They will be hitting the road starting next week. Wasting Time released their album Once More Without Feeling in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 27Gus’ Pub and GrillHalifax, NS
Jul 29Julia’s LoungeTruro, NS
Jul 31McGill’sSaint John, NB
Aug 01Baba’s LoungeCharlottetown, PEI
Aug 02Broken RecordFredericton, NB
Aug 03L’UndergroundRimouski, QC
Aug 04Le MurdochSherbrooke, QC