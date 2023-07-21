Death Before Dishonor release new two-song single

Death Before Dishonor have released a new two-song single. The single features their new song “Master of None” along with a cover of “Sonic Reducer” by Dead Boys. The songs are available on a 7-inch via Bridge Nine Records. The band will be touring Europe starting next week and will be touring North America with Madball in the fall. Death Before Dishonor released their album Unfinished Business in 2019. Check out the songs and tour dates below.