Death Before Dishonor release new two-song single

by Em Moore
Death Before Dishonor have released a new two-song single. The single features their new song “Master of None” along with a cover of “Sonic Reducer” by Dead Boys. The songs are available on a 7-inch via Bridge Nine Records. The band will be touring Europe starting next week and will be touring North America with Madball in the fall. Death Before Dishonor released their album Unfinished Business in 2019. Check out the songs and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jul 29
|Goldenstedt, DE
|Afdreiht Un Buten Festival
|Jul 30
|Munich, DE
|Free and Easy Festival
|Jul 31
|Innsbruck, AT
|Livestage
|Aug 01
|Vienna, AT
|Viper Room
|Aug 02
|Tel Aviv, IS
|Levontin 7
|Aug 03
|Marseille, FR
|Molotov
|Aug 04
|St. Maurice De Gourdans, FR
|Sylak Open Air Festival
|Aug 05
|Duffel, BE
|Brakrock Festival
|Aug 06
|Bochum, DE
|Die Trompete
|Aug 07
|Sittard, NL
|Volt
|Aug 08
|Dresden, DE
|Chemiefabrik
|Aug 09
|Berlin, DE
|Wild at Heart
|Aug 10
|Josefov, CZ
|Brutal Assault Festival
|Aug 11
|Kortrijk, BE
|Alcatraz Festival
|Aug 12
|Villmar, DE
|Tells Bells Festival
|Sep 6
|Syracuse NY
|The Song and Dance (w/ Madball)
|Sep 8
|Quebec City QC
|La Source De La Martinere (w/ Madball)
|Sep 9
|Montreal QC
|Foufounes Electriques (w/ Madball)
|Sep 10
|Toronto ON
|Lee’s Place (w/ Madball)
|Oct 05
|Nashville TN
|The End (w/ Madball)
|Oct 06
|Chicago IL
|Cobra Lounge (w/ Madball)
|Oct 07
|Detroit MI
|The Russell Industrial Center (Cold As Life reunion)
|Oct 08
|Cincinnati OH
|Legends Bar and Venue (w/ Madball)