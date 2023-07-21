Death Before Dishonor release new two-song single

Death Before Dishonor have released a new two-song single. The single features their new song “Master of None” along with a cover of “Sonic Reducer” by Dead Boys. The songs are available on a 7-inch via Bridge Nine Records. The band will be touring Europe starting next week and will be touring North America with Madball in the fall. Death Before Dishonor released their album Unfinished Business in 2019. Check out the songs and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jul 29Goldenstedt, DEAfdreiht Un Buten Festival
Jul 30Munich, DEFree and Easy Festival
Jul 31Innsbruck, ATLivestage
Aug 01Vienna, ATViper Room
Aug 02Tel Aviv, ISLevontin 7
Aug 03Marseille, FRMolotov
Aug 04St. Maurice De Gourdans, FRSylak Open Air Festival
Aug 05Duffel, BEBrakrock Festival
Aug 06Bochum, DEDie Trompete
Aug 07Sittard, NLVolt
Aug 08Dresden, DEChemiefabrik
Aug 09Berlin, DEWild at Heart
Aug 10Josefov, CZBrutal Assault Festival
Aug 11Kortrijk, BEAlcatraz Festival
Aug 12Villmar, DETells Bells Festival
Sep 6Syracuse NYThe Song and Dance (w/ Madball)
Sep 8Quebec City QCLa Source De La Martinere (w/ Madball)
Sep 9Montreal QCFoufounes Electriques (w/ Madball)
Sep 10Toronto ONLee’s Place (w/ Madball)
Oct 05Nashville TNThe End (w/ Madball)
Oct 06Chicago ILCobra Lounge (w/ Madball)
Oct 07Detroit MIThe Russell Industrial Center (Cold As Life reunion)
Oct 08Cincinnati OHLegends Bar and Venue (w/ Madball)