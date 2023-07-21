Episode #642 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Eugene Robinson and Niko Wenner of Oxbow stop by to talk to John about their new album Love’s Holiday which is out now via Ipecac Recordings. They also stick around to talk about the week's news. They discuss Liquid Death's new album made up entirely of internet hate comments, the Cro-Mags denouncing the Best Wishes re-release, Bad Cop/Bad Cop canceling their shows in Ireland, and Nick Cave and Debbie Harry's Jeffrey Lee Pierce cover. Listen to the episode below!
