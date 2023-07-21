Episode #643 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Sam talk about the upcoming re-release of DFL’s first album My Crazy Life (which John wrote the oral history for!), With Honor’s upcoming album and new song, Ozzy Osbourne dropping off of the upcoming Power Trip festival, and Jeff Rosenstock’s video for his new song “Doubt”. They also discuss Joe Jack Talcum and Mikey Erg co-headlining Punknews’ upcoming Record Store Rampage show on August 26, the upcoming Anal Cunt box set, and Aphids! new Hellcat Records singe. Listen to the episode below!
