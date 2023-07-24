Wasting Time have announced tour dates for Japan. They will be hitting the road in the fall and Stone Leek will be joining them on select dates. Wasting Time will be touring Eastern Canada starting later this week and released their album Once More Without Feeling in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 24
|Varon
|Osaka, JP (w/Stone Leek)
|Oct 25
|Growly
|Kyoto, JP (w/Stone Leek)
|Oct 26
|Zion
|Nagoya, JP
|Oct 27
|7th Avenue
|Yokohama, JP
|Oct 28
|Bodega East
|Kofu, JP
|Oct 29
|Flat
|Tokyo, JP (w/Stone Leek)