Wasting Time
by Tours

Wasting Time have announced tour dates for Japan. They will be hitting the road in the fall and Stone Leek will be joining them on select dates. Wasting Time will be touring Eastern Canada starting later this week and released their album Once More Without Feeling in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 24VaronOsaka, JP (w/Stone Leek)
Oct 25GrowlyKyoto, JP (w/Stone Leek)
Oct 26ZionNagoya, JP
Oct 277th AvenueYokohama, JP
Oct 28Bodega EastKofu, JP
Oct 29FlatTokyo, JP (w/Stone Leek)